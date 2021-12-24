Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $8.30 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.2% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.20. 227,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,419. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

