Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 170.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.12. The company had a trading volume of 585,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,386. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.