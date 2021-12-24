Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $31.36

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $30.00. Weibo shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 2,788 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Weibo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Weibo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Weibo by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Weibo by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

