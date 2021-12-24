Wells Fargo & Company Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $395.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.83.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $349.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.62 and a 200-day moving average of $308.78. argenx has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 59.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.