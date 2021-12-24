WeOwn (CHX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111,199.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $111,199.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007225 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

