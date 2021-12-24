West Coast Financial LLC Buys 1,805 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aflac by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 159,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,620 shares of company stock worth $3,419,044. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

