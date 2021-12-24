West Coast Financial LLC Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 2.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.26. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.