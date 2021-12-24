West Coast Financial LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.5% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82.

