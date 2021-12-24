West Coast Financial LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.70 and a 200-day moving average of $230.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

