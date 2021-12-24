West Coast Financial LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Gentex worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 745,635 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,959,000 after buying an additional 741,660 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after buying an additional 723,261 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,237,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,033,000 after buying an additional 497,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 47.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,008,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after buying an additional 325,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of GNTX opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

