West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $6,201,631. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

