West Coast Financial LLC Sells 215 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

MUB stock opened at $116.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

