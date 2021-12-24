Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.54

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and traded as high as $24.90. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 23,594 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $293.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at $49,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 26.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

