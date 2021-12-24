Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$373.17 million.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.73.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$54.15 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The company has a market cap of C$24.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

