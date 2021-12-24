Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

