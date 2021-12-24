Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,000 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

