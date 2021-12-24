Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

