Whittier Trust Co. Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $80,987,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,160,000 after purchasing an additional 452,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $158.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

