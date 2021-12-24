Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 142,819 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,082.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 272,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 249,539 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,198,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

