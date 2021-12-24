Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $38,000 Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 445.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

