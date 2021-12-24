Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ExlService by 22.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.07.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

