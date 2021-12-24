Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 133.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,759,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,209,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $225.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

