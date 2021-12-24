Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,353 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

