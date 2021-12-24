Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $389.76

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.76 ($5.15) and traded as low as GBX 343 ($4.53). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.56), with a volume of 41,040 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 389.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera bought 4,000 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,655.04).

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

