WINkLink Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $482.60 million and $390.39 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.82 or 0.07936980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,925.28 or 1.00126621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

