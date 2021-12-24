Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $241.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $877.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark has a 1 year low of $165.82 and a 1 year high of $277.99.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 292.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $532,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,002,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Winmark by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Winmark by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Winmark by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Winmark by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.