WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,422,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $785.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

