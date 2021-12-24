WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,487 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intelligent Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 713.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 39.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 109.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INS opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Intelligent Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $350.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

