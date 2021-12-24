WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.00 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

