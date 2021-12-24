WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

