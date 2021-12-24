World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre Sells 490 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $254.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.41. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

