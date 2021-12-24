Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox Sells 20,000 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.88. 3,334,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

