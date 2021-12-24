X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.91

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and traded as high as $38.96. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 2,382,914 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2,304.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,046,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,962 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,676,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after purchasing an additional 230,911 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.