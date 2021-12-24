XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down to $67.42

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.42, but opened at $65.51. XPEL shares last traded at $69.17, with a volume of 935 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $1,428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,000 shares of company stock worth $24,680,420 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in XPEL by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in XPEL by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

