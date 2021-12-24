XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 7.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 227.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after buying an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,435,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.