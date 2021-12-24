Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

