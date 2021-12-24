Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as high as C$5.26. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$5.26, with a volume of 2,555,911 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YRI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 29.83.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,028.88.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

