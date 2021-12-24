Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $77,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Yum! Brands by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 239,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $135.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

