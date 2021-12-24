Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.36. Bath & Body Works posted earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. 2,888,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,064. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

