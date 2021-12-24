Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post $162.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.60 million and the lowest is $160.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $132.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $508.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

