Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.37. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 230,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 162,381 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,636,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. 299,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,525. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

