Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.94 million. Radius Health reported sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $227.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $277.42 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $303.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

RDUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RDUS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,264. The firm has a market cap of $338.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 180,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,223,636.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,796,997 shares of company stock worth $13,849,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

