Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.94 million. Radius Health reported sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $227.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $277.42 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $303.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.
RDUS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,264. The firm has a market cap of $338.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.
In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 180,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,223,636.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,796,997 shares of company stock worth $13,849,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000.
About Radius Health
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
