Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.56. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 168,933 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,918,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Regions Financial has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $24.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

