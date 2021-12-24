Zacks: Analysts Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $452.70 Million

Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to announce sales of $452.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $447.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.30 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $428.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 89,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 219.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74,533 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZH opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.94. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

