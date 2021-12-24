Zacks: Analysts Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will report sales of $45.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.05 million to $179.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 238,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

