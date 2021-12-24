Zacks: Analysts Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will announce $12.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $14.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $46.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $229.10 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $301.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

LEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $1,240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 171.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $126,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 755,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. Lion Electric has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $35.25.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

