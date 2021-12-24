Zacks: Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.29 Million

Brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce $461.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.30 million and the highest is $475.80 million. Wendy’s reported sales of $474.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 1,191,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

