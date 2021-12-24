Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1,755.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 432,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 421.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 282,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. 522,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $55.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

