Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Avient reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Avient stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 168,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,868. Avient has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avient by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

