Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.05). Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

